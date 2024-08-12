© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Recall effort launched against Navajo President Buu Nygren

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 12, 2024 at 8:27 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.
Navajo OPVP
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.

A recall attempt has been launched to remove Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren from office.

Debbie Nez-Manuel, the former executive director of the Division of Human Resources, heads the committee. The Navajo Times reports that she was terminated in June.

Their website features a list of accusations against Nygren, including reversing course on his campaign platform, misusing tribal funds, creating a revolving door within the executive office and inaction on big issues like the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative and workplace harassment.

The committee plans to start gathering signatures later this month. To qualify, they will need at least 15% of all registered Navajo voters to sign off — about 34,000. A special election would then be held for voters to decide if Nygren should be removed, and a new president elected.

KNAU has reached out to Nygren’s office for comment.
