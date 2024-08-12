© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Silver Alert issued for missing 39-year-old St. Johns' man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:56 AM MST
Daniel Burdick, 39, was last seen heading southbound on Highway 191 toward Springerville on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Officials say has a condition that can cause him to become lost or easily confused.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 39-year-old man from St. Johns.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Daniel Burdick was last seen heading southbound on Highway 191 toward Springerville around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He was driving a white 2019 four-door Toyota Yaris with Arizona license plate CNNK0083.

Burdick is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a red Alabama baseball cap, a gray or earth-toned long-sleeve shirt and shorts.

DPS says Burdick has a condition that can cause him to become lost or easily confused.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person over the age of 65 or with a specific cognitive or developmental disability goes missing.

Anyone with information about Burdick's whereabouts should contact the St. Johns Police Department at 928-551-3050.
