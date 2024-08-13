Two injured by lightning strike at Horseshoe Bend Overlook

National Park Service officials say two women were struck by lightning Monday afternoon at the Horseshoe Bend Overlook near Page.

The victims were standing near the rim in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area overlooking the Colorado River at about 4 p.m. when lightning hit.

The women sustained injuries but officials didn’t provide details about their conditions.

They were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Saint George, Utah for treatment. Officials did not give the victims' names but say they are aged 22 and 23, with one from the Netherlands and the other from Australia.

Officials say people should immediately seek shelter if they hear thunder, especially during monsoon season, to avoid being struck by lightning during the area’s often-severe monsoon storms.