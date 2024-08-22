© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: Missing boy found after CCSO search for near Lava River Caves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:49 AM MST
Eight-year-old Tzion Maron was last seen at the Lava River Caves northwest of Flagstaff on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
CCSO
Eight-year-old Tzion Maron was last seen at the Lava River Caves northwest of Flagstaff on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they have located an 8-year-old boy who they had been searching for.

Tzion Maron became separated from his family at the Lava River Caves northwest of Flagstaff Wednesday night.

His family reported him missing soon after.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and multiple search and rescue units combed the area through the rainy night with no success.

Maron was finally located Thursday morning.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News missing childrenCoconino Countyflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF