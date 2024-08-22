UPDATE: Missing boy found after CCSO search for near Lava River Caves

Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they have located an 8-year-old boy who they had been searching for.

Tzion Maron became separated from his family at the Lava River Caves northwest of Flagstaff Wednesday night.

His family reported him missing soon after.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and multiple search and rescue units combed the area through the rainy night with no success.

Maron was finally located Thursday morning.