YCSO seeking information in fatal Thumb Butte crash

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a fatal car crash that occurred more than a week ago in the Thumb Butte area southwest of Prescott.

The agency says 39-year-old Kristin Little died after her white 1995 Toyota 4Runner plunged off a cliffside on Thumb Butte Road about two miles from the junction with Copper Basin Road between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on August 16.

Investigators are seeking about the 4Runner and any other vehicles that may have been involved or witnesses to the crash. Authorities say even small details could be crucial in piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or yavapaisw.com.