YCSO seeking information in fatal Thumb Butte crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:18 AM MST
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Kristin Little of Prescott died after her Toyota 4Runner plunged off a cliffside on Thumb Butte Road about two miles from the junction with Copper Basin Road on Aug. 16, 2024
YCSO
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a fatal car crash that occurred more than a week ago in the Thumb Butte area southwest of Prescott.

The agency says 39-year-old Kristin Little died after her white 1995 Toyota 4Runner plunged off a cliffside on Thumb Butte Road about two miles from the junction with Copper Basin Road between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on August 16.

Investigators are seeking about the 4Runner and any other vehicles that may have been involved or witnesses to the crash. Authorities say even small details could be crucial in piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or yavapaisw.com.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai County Sheriff's OfficePrescott newsCar CrashYavapai County
