80-year-old man dies after boat flips on Colorado River in Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say an 80-year-old man died Sunday after his boat flipped on the Colorado River.

According to the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report around 3:40 p.m. Sunday that a man on a commercial river trip was receiving CPR after being thrown from his boat at Fossil Rapid.

Authorities say all attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sunday's death is believed to be the fifth reported fatality at the canyon in less than a month and the 13th this year — up from the 11 tracked in all of 2023.