After repairs to transcanyon waterline, hotel stays to restart Thursday

Hotels within Grand Canyon National Park will reopen for overnight accommodations Thursday, park officials say.

Last week, after four significant breaks in the park’s transcanyon waterline, the park temporarily halted overnight hotel accommodations and entered stage 4 water restrictions.

That impacted hotels including El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, and Phantom Ranch just days before the Labor Day weekend. It also meant water was limited at campgrounds on the South Rim, although campers were able to continue staying overnight.

Park officials say since the breaks, crews completed several repairs on the pipeline that brings water from the North Rim to the Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim.

They say the park has been able to restart pumping water through the pipeline.

It is not uncommon for the transcanyon waterline to break down, forcing park officials to implement water restrictions.

Since 2010, park officials say there have been over 85 major breaks that have each disrupted water delivery.

A $208 million waterline replacement project is under construction and scheduled to be completed by 2027.

Even as the waterline becomes operational, stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect and park officials continue to encourage residents and visitors to conserve water.

They say visitors should look to limit showers to five minutes or less, turn off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, and flush toilets selectively.