KNAU 88.7 will be reducing power for a few hours today to allow maintenance at our Mormon Mountain transmitter site. Workers there cannot work near high-power radio antennas, hence the temporary power reduction. 88.7 will still be heard in Flagstaff but outlying areas, while areas served by our over-the-air repeaters in Show Low, Payson and Prescott will go off the air. We expect the work to begin at about 10:30 and continue for several hours. Our online service from KNAU.org will be unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

This summer was the hottest on record for many northern Arizona cities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:56 AM MST
Two backpackers descend the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.
V. Allen
/
NPS Photo
Two backpackers descend the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Weather Service says this summer was the hottest on record for much of northern Arizona.

Flagstaff saw the most significant jump for the three months comprising meteorological summer with an average daily temperature of 68.4 degrees, surpassing the 1981 record of 66.6 degrees.

The average temperature at the Prescott Airport increased by 1.5 degrees from the previous high of 77.9 degrees set in 1994.

Winslow, Page, Show Low and Seligman reported an increase of at least half a degree from June 1 through August 31.

The summer of 2024 was also the hottest for Phoenix, beating the previous record set in 2023. The cities of Palm Springs, California and Las Vegas also posted all-time highs.

And it's not over quite yet.

The National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Watch Thursday and Friday for areas below 3,000 feet across Yavapai County. They warn temperatures will likely be well above normal, with daytime highs approaching 110 degrees in some lower valleys and basins, including Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bagdad and Cottonwood.

Most individuals will be at risk for heat-related illnesses without effective cooling or adequate hydration, especially with prolonged outdoor exposure.
EXTREME HEAT National Weather Service northern arizona news Flagstaff Prescott
KNAU STAFF
