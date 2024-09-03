This summer was the hottest on record for many northern Arizona cities

The National Weather Service says this summer was the hottest on record for much of northern Arizona.

Flagstaff saw the most significant jump for the three months comprising meteorological summer with an average daily temperature of 68.4 degrees, surpassing the 1981 record of 66.6 degrees.

The average temperature at the Prescott Airport increased by 1.5 degrees from the previous high of 77.9 degrees set in 1994.

It's official, the summer of 2024 (Jun - Aug) was the hottest on record for many in northern Arizona. Here's a few locations where this record was broken. More hot weather is on the way with temperatures rising well above normal by Thur and Fri. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SCOE1rQnpQ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 2, 2024

Winslow, Page, Show Low and Seligman reported an increase of at least half a degree from June 1 through August 31.

The summer of 2024 was also the hottest for Phoenix, beating the previous record set in 2023. The cities of Palm Springs, California and Las Vegas also posted all-time highs.

And it's not over quite yet.

The National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Watch Thursday and Friday for areas below 3,000 feet across Yavapai County. They warn temperatures will likely be well above normal, with daytime highs approaching 110 degrees in some lower valleys and basins, including Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bagdad and Cottonwood.

Most individuals will be at risk for heat-related illnesses without effective cooling or adequate hydration, especially with prolonged outdoor exposure.