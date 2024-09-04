Sec. Deb Haaland says Apache trout no longer threatened in eastern Az creeks

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland says the Apache trout will no longer be listed as an endangered or threatened species.

The secretary made the announcement Wednesday in Mesa, alongside Governor Katie Hobbs, White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velesquez, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Siva Sundaresan and several conservation groups.

“After more than 50 years of devoted efforts among federal, state, Tribal and non-governmental organizations, the incredible recovery of the Apache trout reminds us of the transformational power that collaborative conservation efforts – grounded in Indigenous Knowledge – can have on fish and wildlife,” Haaland says.

The Apache trout lives exclusively in streams of the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.

It is sacred to the White Mountain Apache Tribe and was one of the first species listed as endangered after the 1973 passage of the Endangered Species Act.

The fish species was downlisted to threatened in 1975 and conservation efforts to support the Apache trout have continued.

Due to those efforts, 30 populations of Apache trout now occupy 175 miles of habitat. That is a drastic change from 1979 when just 14 populations of trout lived in 30 miles of habitat.

In a post to social media, Chairman Velesquez thanked the federal government and other partners for collaborating with the tribe to ensure the Apache trout’s recovery.