Hopi Nation to receive $20 million for solar power project

Top federal officials, including U.S. Secretary Deb Haaland, traveled to Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Thursday to announce a 20-million-dollar grant to the Hopi Nation. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, it’s for a solar power project and 12 miles of powerline that will bring electricity to nearly 900 Hopi homes.

A third of Hopi homes don’t have electricity and the remainder experience frequent blackouts. Hopi Vice Chairman Craig Andrews says the project will transform the daily lives of tribal members. "Just a simple thing as turning on a radio or a TV, television, they can’t have that," he says. "Or even the refrigerators that they have—the refrigerators they have currently are running on generators."

Many Hopi homes also heat with coal or firewood and the grant is meant to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It’s part of a 300-million-dollar package awarded to Tribal Nations. Deb Haaland, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, says, "As I travel across Indian Country, all I see is optimism. Optimism for what we can achieve together, for the impact of these these historic investments, and about the future we will leave to our grandchildren."

Haaland made the announcement alongside Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who says tribal communities face unique challenges with climate change yet historically haven’t received their fair share of federal funding.

Learn more about the grant here: Hopi Utilities Corporation | US EPA

Also announced Thursday, the Hopi Utilities Corporation will receive $3.4 million for a battery energy storage system. Earlier this year, the tribe received a $4.2 million grant from the Office of Indian Affairs' Tribal Electrification Program.