Man dies on Colorado River trip; 7th Grand Canyon fatality in recent weeks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:09 AM MST
Near River Mile 137 on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.
E. Whittaker
/
NPS Photo
Near River Mile 137 on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

Authorities reported another fatality in Grand Canyon National Park Monday.

Officials say 59-year-old Patrick Horton of Salida, Colorado, was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River Saturday when he was found dead by members of his party around 5:30 a.m. near river mile 137 near Poncho’s Kitchen.

His death is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials say no additional information is available at this time.

Horton is believed to be the seventh person to die at the Grand Canyon since July 31 and the 15th known death this year.

The National Park Service says there are typically about 10 to 15 fatalities in the Grand Canyon annually, with 11 tracked in 2023.
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverGrand Canyon deathsnorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
