AZ voters to weigh in on at least 14 ballot propositions on Nov. ballot

Arizona voters will weigh in on a number of candidates for national, state and local elections in November. They’ll also decide more than a dozen statewide propositions.

Coconino County election officials say voters in some Page precincts will have a two-page, four-sided ballot for the first time. The lengthy list of candidates will include races for county recorder, attorney, board of supervisors and other regional and local offices.

All nine of Arizona’s congressional districts and one U.S. Senate seat will be decided. Votes will also be held for every one of the 90 members of the Arizona Legislature where Republicans hold single-seat majorities in both the state House and Senate. It’s been nearly six decades since Democrats had full control of state government and the party is hopeful they can make gains this year.

Arizona voters will decide at least 14 statewide ballot measures. Proposition 139 would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution and guarantee access up to the point of fetal viability, which is after 24 weeks. Current state law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Proposition 314, referred to the ballot by Republican lawmakers, would make it a state crime to cross Arizona’s border with Mexico outside of a legal port of entry—something already prohibited by federal law.

Other propositions address ballot measures and the initiative process: Prop 134 would require signatures for citizen initiatives to be gathered everywhere in the state, and Prop 136 would allow opponents of an initiative to challenge its legal status before it receives a vote.

Two opposing initiatives would reform primary elections. Prop 133 would amend the state Constitution to mandate partisan primaries. Prop 140 would create open primaries for state elections.

Proposition 138, also referred to the ballot by Republican lawmakers, would let employers pay tipped workers up to 25% less than the minimum wage if the employee makes at least the minimum wage plus $2 per hour. Current law allows employers to pay tipped employees up to $3 per hour less than the minimum wage if they make at least the minimum when tips are included.

Other measures that will be included on the ballot focus on the Arizona governor’s emergency powers, judicial retention, payouts for the families of first responders and other issues.

The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 9 and Election Day is Nov. 5.

More information on dates and registration is on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.