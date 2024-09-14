Flagstaff police searching for man suspected in mass shooting threats

The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for an Ash Fork man suspected in a series of recent online mass shooting threats.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Wayne Hill allegedly posted the threats on several school, government and business Yelp review platforms.

Officials received reports of the mass shooting threats Friday and have issued an arrest warrant for him.

Hill is believed to be driving a 2009 Subaru Impreza with Arizona license plate CKA72E. Police say he is about 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant and to contact Flagstaff Police at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 immediately if Hill is seen.

The department is working in collaboration with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office on the case.