Navajo radiation victims to travel to Washington to demand RECA reauthorization

Members of the Navajo Nation will rally at the U.S. Capitol next week to urge Congress to reauthorize a program that compensated people sicked by radiation who lived in a fallout zone or worked at uranium mines.

The Navajo Nation has been disproportionately impacted by uranium mining during the Cold War era since. Tribal members account for about 12% of claims approved under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act by the end of 2023 during the program's 30-year lifespan.

Congress repeatedly extended the program, but the most recent extension expired in June. A measure to reauthorize RECA has been stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives for months.

Navajo officials say dozens of those affected and their families will travel from Albuquerque to D.C. by bus to bring attention to the need for continued health screenings and financial compensation. It's supported by the Navajo Nation Washington Office, which raised more than $40,000 from corporate donors and grants to fund travel and hotel accommodations.

"The demonstration is part of a broader national effort to pressure lawmakers to move swiftly on RECA before more lives are lost,” Washington office director Justin Ahasteen said. “With radiation-related illnesses still prevalent among Indigenous populations, and many sites on tribal lands still contaminated with radioactive waste, this is an issue that cannot wait.”

The September 24 march will be followed by a demonstration on the Capitol lawn where traditional dancers will perform and provide blessings for victims.