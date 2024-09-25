© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews manage small fire southwest of Flagstaff for forest health

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Crews with Coconino National Forest are managing a small fire west of Fort Tuthill near Flagstaff.

The Brigade Fire is estimated to be seven acres in size and began Saturday. Fire managers say it was caused by a lightning strike.

Forest managers are using the fire as an opportunity, letting it burn and consume fuels in the area.

They say they’ll also burn 1,700 acres of forest nearby to control the blaze, reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and fire and improve forest health.

Smoke will be visible to residents in Flagstaff and other outlying communities.
Flagstaff Coconino National Forest fort tuthill park wildfires Prescribed burns
KNAU STAFF
