Crews manage small fire southwest of Flagstaff for forest health

Crews with Coconino National Forest are managing a small fire west of Fort Tuthill near Flagstaff.

The Brigade Fire is estimated to be seven acres in size and began Saturday. Fire managers say it was caused by a lightning strike.

Forest managers are using the fire as an opportunity, letting it burn and consume fuels in the area.

They say they’ll also burn 1,700 acres of forest nearby to control the blaze, reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and fire and improve forest health.

Smoke will be visible to residents in Flagstaff and other outlying communities.