'Over the Edge' co-author says high number of Grand Canyon deaths this year is anomaly

Sixteen people have died in the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park so far this year. It’s a higher-than-average number for the park which sees about a dozen deaths on average each year.

The book “Over the Edge: Death in the Grand Canyon” chronicles every known fatality below the rim.

KNAU’s Adrian Skabelund spoke with its co-author, Doctor Tom Meyers, about this year’s unusually steep death toll.

Has the number of deaths this year felt notable to you?

Yes, very much so, this is an anomaly as far as deaths in any one given year.

In your view, is there any trend or pattern connecting the deaths this year?

No, I don't think there's any specific trend. I think that it's more coincidental. The clusters that we've had in certain types of deaths, like the heat or cardiac deaths on the trail, or the recent drownings, several falls. The only thing I would say about trends, in particular this year, it seems as though there's more older men. And I think that reflects a trend generally, in the clientele who get on commercial river trips, or even private river trips, or who are challenging, themselves hiking in the canyon, that it’s older baby boomers and probably bucket listers. And that's fine, but a lot of them, unfortunately, they get in over their heads. And they have, maybe, pre-existing disease or some risk factors to have a heart attack or maybe not be able to self-rescue if they were to fall on the river.

Right, does this year, or a year like this, suggest that the park needs to do more, or even can do more, in terms of keeping visitors safe?

That's a good question. I think the onus really is on the individual. The park has done a lot. And working with the park for decades, you know, we've tried to figure out ways to try to educate the public. Unfortunately, people come here with their agenda already in place. Or they might do things on a whim, but say they want to go backpacking there, they already have their plan and they will go past signs that warn of excessive heat or, you know, the water not being available, things like that. And then on top of that, people often overestimate what they think they can do and underestimate the Grand Canyon. Seven miles in Grand Canyon is not the same thing as seven miles, you know, in your hometown at sea level.

With the abnormal number of deaths but no consistent cause, was this year just a, I don’t know, a microcosm for the wildness of the canyon and chaos of the universe?

That's a good way to phrase it. I would say so. You know, the cluster of types of deaths, you know, the mechanisms that happened, and the spectrum too, you know. We had, unfortunately, that tragic flash flood death. That's pretty unusual; we don't have many of those. Maybe, you know, one every 10 years or so, five to 10 years.

What role do you hope the book plays in discussions about Grand Canyon deaths?

This document is, in part, it’s to make sure that individuals aren't forgotten. And that their death, hopefully, isn't in vain. That somebody can look and read the book and go, ‘Oh, shoot. You know, I see how many people died in this way. I don't want to be one of those.’ And so every time, you know, somebody dies in there, I mean, I think about it. I think about my own family and friends who've done a lot of stuff in the Grand Canyon. And hope to God that none of us ever end up in the book. And that said, [the book is meant] to try to continue to educate the public and say, ‘Hey, you know, this is a really a wild place. Don't take it lightly, you know. Don't turn your back on any potential hazard in the Grand Canyon and just don't give it the attention it deserves.’ And, you know, that'll continue to be the goal with the book. And I would love it if we don't have to add any new names. I mean, that would be great. I don't think that'll happen, but if it does, Hallelujah.

Well, Tom thanks so much for coming in and giving us some of your time today.

Thanks for having me.