Police: 22-year-old woman shot near Flagstaff City Hall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:24 AM MST

Officials say a 22-year-old woman was struck by a bullet near Flagstaff City Hall Thursday night.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department officers responded to a report near the intersection of West Aspen Avenue and North Humphreys Steet at approximately 10:15 p.m. and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police say they are investigating the incident and do not have any information on a suspect.

They ask anyone who has information on the incident to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
