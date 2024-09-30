Syphilis cases declining, but epidemic continues in Native American communities

Native American communities are experiencing an epidemic in syphilis cases. Healthcare providers on the Navajo Nation and elsewhere are working to reduce stigma and talk more openly about the sexually transmitted disease.

Cases among American Indians and Alaska Natives started to rise nationwide in 2017 and increased more than 500% by 2022.

The Navajo Epidemiology Center reported a more than 2,000% increase from 2015 to 2022.

Health experts point to the COVID pandemic as a major factor. Isolation, worsening mental health, and a rise in substance use may have all contributed to riskier sexual behavior.

Indian Health Service director Dr. Loretta Christensen says stigma also prevents people from seeking care, "and so we want to get that message out a lot: that it’s okay to talk about it.... it’s not something that you should hide or avoid treatment."

The Indian Health Service has expanded testing and treatment, especially in community pop-ups outside of hospitals. Syphilis cases peaked in 2023 and began to decline this year.

Syphilis can present with sores, rashes, and flu-like symptoms but can also have no symptoms at all, which increases its rate of spread. It’s curable with antibiotics. Untreated, it can be passed to others even when symptoms aren’t apparent. It can also be passed to unborn children.

