Prescott first Arizona city to install Safe Haven Baby Box

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 2, 2024 at 9:55 AM MST
A new Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at Prescott Fire Department Station 71.
Prescott Fire Department
The City of Prescott is the first city in Arizona to install a Safe Haven Baby Box, a spot where parents can drop off a newborn anonymously without fear of prosecution.

It’s located at Prescott Fire Department’s Station 71 on White Spar Road and is available 24 hours a day.

The temperature-controlled boxes have an alarm that immediately alerts dispatch when a baby is placed inside, and on-duty firefighters are alerted.

They typically cost about $20,000 and have grown in popularity nationwide in recent years.

The initiative is a collaboration between the city and the Prescott fire and police departments, as well as Safe Haven and Ridgeline Builders.

Officials say it’s a “crucial step” in providing a safe option for mothers in difficult circumstances.
