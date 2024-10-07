Today is the last day to register to vote in Arizona

Monday is the last day to register to vote ahead of the upcoming November 5 election.

Registered voters will be asked to weigh in on the president, U.S. Senate and dozens of local races.

In Arizona, they'll also consider a slew of ballot measures, like a constitutional amendment that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution and a Republican-backed border security proposal.

Residents can register to vote online at Service Arizona with a driver's license or state ID. Otherwise, you must register with a state or federal paper form filed with your local county recorder’s office by 11:59 p.m.

To sign up, you must be an American citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of Arizona for a minimum of 29 days before the election. Convicted felons who have not had their rights restored are not eligible to register, nor is anyone previously adjudicated as an incapacitated person.

Arizona is the only state that requires proof of citizenship plus a signed affidavit to register to vote in state elections. Those without proof of citizenship can register as a "federal-only" voter. Under this designation, voters can still cast a ballot in presidential and congressional races, but not state or local ones.

Early ballots are expected to be mailed out in northern Arizona later this week.