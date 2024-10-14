Trump holds rally in Prescott Valley ahead of Election Day

Thousands packed into the Findlay Toyota Center Sunday for former President Donald Trump's return to Prescott Valley.

The Republican presidential nominee hit the subject of immigration hard during his 90-minute appearance, saying the nation is under siege by people from foreign countries.

He blamed his opponent — Vice President Kamala Harris — for the invasion.

"What Kamala and the radical left cronies have done to the state of Arizona is a crime that can never be forgiven," Trump said. What they've done to us and what they've done to us on the border can never be forgiven."

Trump repeated campaign promises to seek the death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens.

He also accepted an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council and pledged to hire thousands of new agents and give them $10,000 bonuses.

Evan Vucci / AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets members of the U.S. Border Patrol as he speaks at a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Attendees featured some of Arizona's top Republicans, like former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and GOP U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs.

U.S. Congressman Eli Crane spoke ahead of Trump's speech. He called out Harris for not traveling to the more conservative parts of Arizona, like the predominantly Republican Yavapai County.

Senate candidate Kari Lake joined Trump on stage. He praised the Republican for last week's debate performance against her opponent in the Arizona Senate race, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Lake praised Trump as "the greatest president in American history."

"But I think it goes further than that — I think we are, we are in the midst of one of the greatest leaders in human history and his name is Donald J. Trump," she told the crowd.

This was his fourth visit to Arizona this year and his first to Prescott Valley since 2022. It came days after early voting kicked off in the state and wrapped up a week of high-profile visits from both sides.

Harris and Trump continue to be neck-and-neck in Arizona, with some polls showing Trump with a slight edge.

Both campaigns are heavily courting the battleground state in the final stretch before Election Day.