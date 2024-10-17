© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
DPS: Man unarmed when fatally shot by Prescott police officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:36 AM MST
A video still from body-camera footage shows a Prescott police officer shoot and kill an unarmed man on June 8, 2024. Officials say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie was wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident
Prescott Police Department
/
Prescott Police Department
A video still from body-camera footage shows a Prescott police officer shoot and kill an unarmed man on June 8, 2024. Officials say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie was wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident

An investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety determined the man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was unarmed when a Prescott police officer fatally shot him in June.

The department announced the findings of the June 8 shooting on Wednesday.

They say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie fled from officers attempting to arrest him for an incident that occurred the day before. Body camera footage shows the officer firing three shots at Leslie. It's not clear how many struck him. He later died at a Phoenix-area hospital.

The officer hasn't been publicly named. They're on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation and an internal review, which is standard practice in a police shooting.

Prescott police officials say the investigation has been forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
prescott police departmentpolice shootingArizona Department of Public SafetyMaricopa County Attorney's OfficePrescott news
KNAU STAFF
