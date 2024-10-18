Lowell Observatory appoints Dr. Amanda Bosh as executive director

Dr. Amanda Bosh has been appointed executive director of Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory.

She will replace Dr. Jeff Hall, who has been in the role for 14 years.

Bosh joined the observatory in 1994 and has contributed to several groundbreaking research projects, like the co-discovery of Pluto’s atmosphere.

She also co-founded the Native American Astronomy Outreach Program and previously served as operations manager, project director for the Astronomy Discovery Center and — most recently —chief operating officer.

Lowell Observatory Dr. Amanda Bosh will start in a new role as the executive director of Lowell Observatory on Nov. 16, 2024.

Lowell leaders say she brings a wealth of experience in planetary science research, education and operational leadership that will position the observatory for continued growth and scientific innovation.

Bosh will start on November 8. Her transition will be quickly followed by the opening of the Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center the following week on November 16.