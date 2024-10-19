Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. dies at 107

One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers — John Kinsel, Sr. — died Saturday at the age of 107.

His son, Ronald Kinsel, shared his father had died in his sleep at his home in Lukachukai, Ariz. early Saturday morning.

"He lived a very long, full and accomplished life," he said. "What he and the other Code Talkers accomplished changed the course of history and will always be remembered, and I will continue to tell his legend and greatness.”

Kinsel was born and lived on the Navajo Nation in Lukachukai. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942, joining the elite group of Code Talkers during World War II. They developed a code from the then-unwritten Navajo language that confounded the Japanese military and helped the U.S. win the war.

Veterans Administration Interim Deputy Director Olin Kieyoomia offered his condolences to the family in a statement, adding that Kinsel will be forever missed and remembered.

“The Navajo Nation has lost a treasure, a hero, a man who shaped history by saving countless lives with our Navajo language and instilled pride within the Navajo Nation and the world,” Kieyoomia said. “He is an example of the title United States Marine."

President Buu Nygren has ordered all flags on the Navajo Nation to be lowered to half-staff starting tomorrow through Oct. 27 in honor of Kinsel.

Only two Code Talkers are still alive today: Peter MacDonald and Thomas H. Begay.

Funeral arrangements are pending.