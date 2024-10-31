Politicians make final arguments to northern Arizona voters

With the state up for grabs in next week’s presidential election, Democrats and Republicans are making their final arguments to voters.

Several politicians have campaigned in northern Arizona recently for the two candidates at the top of each party’s ticket.

Republican Congressman Eli Crane held a meet and greet with voters Wednesday in downtown Flagstaff.

He’s hoping to hold off his Democratic challenger, former Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez, and has been a steadfast supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“Is your life been better over the last four years than it was under President Trump's four years? And I think it's pretty obvious to a lot of Americans that that answer is no," Crane says.

Days prior, Nez campaigned at Northern Arizona University alongside Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

He says he wants to end the anger and hate speech in politics, laying it at the feet of Republicans.

And to nearly 100 students, Kelly made the case for a President Kamala Harris.

“She clearly wants to be a president for everybody, wants to move this country into the future. In my opinion, Donald Trump will just drag us back into the past with more bad abortion bans, with big tax cuts again for the wealthiest Americans,” Kelly says.

Polls have shown Trump with a slight lead in Arizona, but it remains well within the margin of error.

The 2020 election was the only time the state has gone for a Democrat for president since 1996.