Hoax forces Flagstaff High School into lockdown

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
Flagstaff Police Department

Flagstaff High School went into lockdown Friday morning because of an apparent safety-related hoax.

Earlier today school administrators received a report of a student considering self-harm with a weapon on the Flagstaff High campus.

They immediately implemented lockdown procedures.

Flagstaff Police searched the school and didn’t find the supposed student or any safety risk. Officials say it was likely part of a hoax directed at multiple statewide locations and may have originated outside the U.S.

Flagstaff High School lifted its lockdown Friday at about 1 p.m. Some other nearby schools also went into lockdown and secure status as a result of the incident.

Officials say anyone seeking emotional support can contact a school counselor or administrator.

An investigation is ongoing.
