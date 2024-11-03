Tim Walz rallies in Flagstaff days before the election

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a case for the Harris presidency to a crowd of nearly 1,300 people in downtown Flagstaff Saturday.

He's the first at the top of either presidential ticket to campaign in the city this election cycle.

Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz visited Flagstaff earlier this year.

Walz drew a contrast between Trump and past Republicans who have been successful in the state.

“These guys under Donald Trump, this is not John McCain's Republican party," Walz said.

Adrian Skabelund/KNAU Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives in Flagstaff greeted by Flagstaff City Councilmember Austin Aslan, former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler and Arizona State Representative Mae Peshlakai, on Nov. 2, 2024.

He told KNAU that a Harris administration would be good for northern Arizona, promising to improve broadband internet access and keep hospitals open. He says rural and tribal voters could be decisive in the presidential election.

“These are very rural and, in many cases, isolated communities," Walz said. "Getting broadband there, making sure the hospitals stay open, but there's a lot of votes out there that I think, as we said, the Navajo Nation can swing Arizona.”

Walz's visit to Flagstaff comes a week after he campaigned in the Navajo capital of Window Rock.

As a key battleground state, Arizona’s seen a flurry of activity ahead of tomorrow's election day. Also on Saturday, Ohio Senator JD Vance made the case for a second Trump term during a rally in Scottsdale.

Updated for clarification at 9 a.m. on November 4, 2024.