© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

The 88.7 transmitter site has sustained a fire of unknown origin. We will be operating at low power for the foreseeable future, which covers Flagstaff but not much beyond. Online streaming streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work to restore service.

91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We have identified the problem and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach beyond Page proper. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Tim Walz rallies in Flagstaff days before the election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published November 3, 2024 at 5:06 PM MST
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff on Nov. 2, 2024.
Adrian Skabelund/KNAU
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff on Nov. 2, 2024.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a case for the Harris presidency to a crowd of nearly 1,300 people in downtown Flagstaff Saturday.

He's the first at the top of either presidential ticket to campaign in the city this election cycle.

Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz visited Flagstaff earlier this year.

Walz drew a contrast between Trump and past Republicans who have been successful in the state.

“These guys under Donald Trump, this is not John McCain's Republican party," Walz said.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives in Flagstaff on Nov. 2, 2024.
Adrian Skabelund/KNAU
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives in Flagstaff greeted by Flagstaff City Councilmember Austin Aslan, former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler and Arizona State Representative Mae Peshlakai, on Nov. 2, 2024.

He told KNAU that a Harris administration would be good for northern Arizona, promising to improve broadband internet access and keep hospitals open. He says rural and tribal voters could be decisive in the presidential election.

“These are very rural and, in many cases, isolated communities," Walz said. "Getting broadband there, making sure the hospitals stay open, but there's a lot of votes out there that I think, as we said, the Navajo Nation can swing Arizona.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to tribal members at the capitol of the Navajo Nation in Window Rock on October 26, 2024.
KNAU and Arizona News
Gov. Tim Walz speaks in Window Rock as Democrats vie for the votes of Native Americans
Adrian Skabelund
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited the Navajo Nation capital over the weekend. It was the first time a member of a presidential ticket has campaigned on the reservation.

Walz's visit to Flagstaff comes a week after he campaigned in the Navajo capital of Window Rock.

As a key battleground state, Arizona’s seen a flurry of activity ahead of tomorrow's election day. Also on Saturday, Ohio Senator JD Vance made the case for a second Trump term during a rally in Scottsdale.

Updated for clarification at 9 a.m. on November 4, 2024.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2024 ElectionTim WalzArizona electionsflagstaff news
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund