As ballot counting continues, here's where top races in northern Arizona stand

Initial results from yesterday’s election continue to roll in from northern Arizona and the state. Around 1.5 million ballots still need to be counted — about half of the total cast statewide — and some races will likely remain in limbo until at least Monday.

More numbers are expected to be released later this morning.

Here's the latest results as of Wednesday morning:



Presidential race still too close to call; Early leads in federal contests

While Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the presidential election, it’s still technically too close to call in Arizona. The most recent update places the former president close to 5% ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, with 91% of precincts reporting.

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego maintains a strong lead over Republican rival Kari Lake in the U.S. Senate race.

Northern Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District didn't turn out to be as close as pollsters anticipated. Incumbent Republican Eli Crane is ahead by about 10% over Democrat and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Longtime GOP Congressman Paul Gosar was elected to another term in the U.S. House to represent District 9, which covers much of Mohave County.



Propositions on abortion, immigration enforcement pass

Arizona voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability, which is typically around 21 weeks. Proposition 139 is considered a major win for advocates as it expands access beyond the current 15-week limit.

Proposition 314 also passed, giving local law enforcement authority to arrest migrants suspected of entering the state from Mexico. However, its future ultimately depends on what happens to similar laws passed in other states that are still unfolding in court.



Incumbents hold steady in state Legislature

Incumbent Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers has a considerable lead over Democratic newcomer Democrat Hailey Creighton for the Republican-leaning Legislative District 7, which covers portions of Coconino, Navajo, Gila and Pinal counties.

Republican Representatives Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss are also looking at reelection in House District 1, which covers Coconino and Yavapai counties. So is former GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem in the Senate.



Sedona 'safe' parking plan rejected

With 100% of precincts reporting, Sedona voters overwhelmingly rejected a controversial plan to designate a five-acre area of the Cultural Park for residents living out of their vehicles. This overturns the “Safe Place to Park” program passed by the Sedona City Council earlier this year as an attempt to address the ongoing housing crisis.

In Flagstaff, voters approved Proposition 487, extending a 2% sales tax on hotels, short-term rentals, restaurants and bars until 2043.



Other local races of note

Democrat Aubrey Sonderegger has a substantial lead over former Republican state Rep. Bob Thorpe to replace retiring Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Democratic incumbents Patrice Horstman and Judy Begay will retain their seats on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors with 100% of precincts reporting. The contest for District 3 is still too close to call.



Wins for candidates facing criminal charges

County Attorney Michael Whiting nabbed about 60% of the votes in Apache County despite facing corruption charges. He was technically running unopposed, but write-in candidates took about 14%, with nearly a quarter of voters opting not to weigh in. It’s not clear how that will proceed as Whiting was removed from office last week and his law license suspended.

In Navajo County, Timothy Jordan appears headed for victory in the recorder’s race despite a recent arrest for allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident and lying to police about it.