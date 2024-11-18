After multi-day search, 25-year-old man found dead near Sedona

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they've recovered the body of a missing 25-year-old man from Surprise in the Sedona area Sunday.

Searches have been underway for Daniel Rodriguez after he was last seen on November 9.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Daniel Rodriguez in the Sedona area until his body was recovered Sunday night.

The agency says Rodriguez's body was discovered in the area of Doe Mountain and recovered by the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the Sheriff's office thanked volunteers who had spent the weekend combing the surrounding areas for him.