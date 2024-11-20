Flagstaff City Council narrowly rejects controversial noise ordinance change

The Flagstaff City Council narrowly rejected an ordinance change Tuesday that some residents said would unfairly restrict noise across the city while exempting certain downtown areas.

The amendment would have moved up the noise regulation start time to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

However, the proposal included an exemption for a portion of downtown, specifically north from Route 66 to Cherry Avenue and east from Humphreys to WC Riles. One option would have excluded that area entirely.

Multiple business owners told the council such a change would be detrimental to the southside.

Residents voiced concerns about another aspect that sought to label any noise heard from someone else’s doorstep as a "nuisance."

They described the proposed amendment as "overbearing" and worried it could criminalize normal activities like outside conversations and backyard gatherings.

An online petition against the ordinance had over 2,300 signatures ahead of Tuesday night's council meeting, with some commenting that it would cause serious damage to local businesses and the economy.

Ultimately, the council voted 4-3 to kill the proposed ordinance with plans to make a fresh start in the future.