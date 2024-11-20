© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Flagstaff City Council narrowly rejects controversial noise ordinance change

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST
The Hotel Monte Vista in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz.
Matt Kieffer
/
Flickr
The Hotel Monte Vista in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Flagstaff City Council narrowly rejected an ordinance change Tuesday that some residents said would unfairly restrict noise across the city while exempting certain downtown areas.

The amendment would have moved up the noise regulation start time to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

However, the proposal included an exemption for a portion of downtown, specifically north from Route 66 to Cherry Avenue and east from Humphreys to WC Riles. One option would have excluded that area entirely.

Multiple business owners told the council such a change would be detrimental to the southside.

Residents voiced concerns about another aspect that sought to label any noise heard from someone else’s doorstep as a "nuisance."
They described the proposed amendment as "overbearing" and worried it could criminalize normal activities like outside conversations and backyard gatherings.

An online petition against the ordinance had over 2,300 signatures ahead of Tuesday night's council meeting, with some commenting that it would cause serious damage to local businesses and the economy.

Ultimately, the council voted 4-3 to kill the proposed ordinance with plans to make a fresh start in the future.
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
