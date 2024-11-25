Apache County judge dismisses Navajo Nation’s lawsuit over election issues

On Friday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Navajo Nation against Apache County over delays in processing early ballots.

The tribe's Department of Justice wanted the court to prevent county officials from certifying the results until an estimated 175 Navajo voters were notified and given enough time to fix signature issues. The agency alleges Apache County paused early ballot processing for three days after Election Day, and they still had hundreds of ballots to process after Sunday's deadline.

According to the lawsuit, voters were given less than 24 hours to make any corrections, which many couldn't do with barriers like poor cell service, limited internet access and long travel times.

However, the judge denied the request after hearing Apache County's efforts to contact voters and help them resolve their ballots.

Attorney General Ethel Branch told the Navajo Times the county's actions had unfairly affected Navajo voters.

It's the second lawsuit the Navajo Nation lodged at the county recently. The first was filed on Election Day and aimed to give voters two extra hours after printers failed at several polling locations, which was granted.

The elections in Arizona officially wrap up Monday officials as state officials sign off on the statewide canvass.