Senators sponsor legislation to act on syphilis epidemic

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM MST
A billboard on the Navajo Nation urging people to test for syphilis.
Wendy Howell
/
Courtesy of Navajo-Hopi Observer/Wendy Howell
A billboard on the Navajo Nation urging people to test for syphilis.

A bipartisan group of senators including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly introduced legislation to address a syphilis epidemic that’s hit Tribes especially hard. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The proposed bill addresses congenital syphilis, which is passed to infants during pregnancy. The act would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to give guidance to states on how to screen for and treat the potentially fatal disease.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that has risen sharply nationwide since 2017. The epidemic is especially acute in Native American communities. Health experts say the stigma surrounding the infection can discourage people from seeking treatment, though syphilis is curable with antibiotics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report nearly 4,000 infants were born with syphilis last year in the U.S. That’s a 3 percent rise in annual cases, down from 30 percent in 2022, suggesting the epidemic is slowing.
Local News, public health
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
