© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Attorney General: 2 indited for $110,000 school voucher fraud

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST
Then-Democratic candidate Kris Mayes speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona attorney general, Wed, Sept. 28, 2022.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
Then-Democratic candidate Kris Mayes speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona attorney general, Wed, Sept. 28, 2022.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says two Utah residents have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly submitting false applications to receive $110,000 in Arizona school vouchers.

Mayes says Johnny Lee Bowers and Ashley Meredith Hewitt applied to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program for 50 children, nearly all of whom didn't exist.

Mayes says they used their own names, and forged documents like birth certificates and utility bills to make up so-called “ghost parents” and “ghost children.”

Arizona's ESA program allows parents to get state money to pay for their children to attend a private school, or be home-schooled.

According to law enforcement, Bowers and Meredith used the voucher money to pay for their lives in Colorado.

They face numerous charges of fraud, conspiracy and forgery.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News school vouchersKris Mayescrime
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF