Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Nearly 80 manufactured homes delivered to Navajo families

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM MST
President Buu Nygren says the 76 newly-built manufactured homes were provided as part of the Navajo Nation's 1,000 Home Initiative.
Courtesy, Navajo Nation Office of the President
Dozens of families on the Navajo Nation were recently given new homes.

It's part of the tribe's "1,000 Home Initiative" that aims to tackle the ongoing housing shortage across the vast reservation.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren says the 76 newly-built manufactured homes were provided based on need with priority given to elders and vulnerable community members.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has allocated close to $10 million for the project.

However, Nygren says federal funding remains a challenge, and his administration will continue advocating for the resources needed to expand the program.
