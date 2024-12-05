Nearly 80 manufactured homes delivered to Navajo families

Dozens of families on the Navajo Nation were recently given new homes.

It's part of the tribe's "1,000 Home Initiative" that aims to tackle the ongoing housing shortage across the vast reservation.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren says the 76 newly-built manufactured homes were provided based on need with priority given to elders and vulnerable community members.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has allocated close to $10 million for the project.

However, Nygren says federal funding remains a challenge, and his administration will continue advocating for the resources needed to expand the program.