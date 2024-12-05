© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

State regulators approve change to allow annual rate increases for utilities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:48 PM MST
Salt River Project electricity users in Arizona set a record for peak energy demand in July 2023 amid a historic Southwestern heatwave.
SRP
Hotter summer temperatures across Arizona have increased energy use by Arizona residents, officials say.

Arizona regulators narrowly approved a proposal to allow utility companies to seek yearly rate increases despite opposition from consumer protection advocates.

The Arizona Corporation Commission gave the go-ahead for “formula rate plan” adjustments — the process used to up prices — to occur more frequently.

The commission says it gives utilities the option to make small adjustments annually instead of bigger jumps that can shock consumers.

However, critics argue it violates state law and shifts financial risks from utilities and their shareholders to consumers.

The decision comes as Unisource Energy and Arizona Public Service have both raised their rates by about 8% this year.

The Salt River Project says it is considering an increase in energy rates for its customers next year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Corporation Commissionutilities
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF