Prescribed burns planned across the North Rim of the Grand Canyon this week

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park say crews will begin several prescribed burns near the North Rim this week.

The 700-acre Telephone Hill prescribed burn will begin along State Route 67 south of Jacob Lake on Tuesday.

Crews inside the park will also begin burns across as many as 1,500 acres as part of the Slopes Project.

The work will continue on nearly a thousand acres near the Walhalla Plateau and in areas near the North Rim Visitor Center and Grand Canyon Lodge.

The burns are meant to improve forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic fire.

Officials say smoke will likely be visible from Highway 89A, and the South Rim.

The burns will conclude by the end of the week.