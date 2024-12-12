© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Hawley threatens to block government funding over partial RECA deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Speaker Crystalyne Curley joined former miners and downwinders in a march on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2024 to urge Congress for a RECA extension
Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Speaker Crystalyne Curley joined former miners and downwinders in a march on Capitol Hill to urge U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act extension to the House floor for a vote on September 24, 2024.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is threatening to block attempts by House Republicans to only partially renew a law that compensates victims of radiation exposure.

Hawley said the GOP proposal would offer compensation to people living in parts of southern Utah but exclude 10 of the other western states covered in the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

Speaking from the Senate floor on Tuesday, he said if leaders move ahead with the plan to attach a Utah-only RECA plan to a continuing resolution to fund the government, he would block the bill.

"Now, at this last minute, for House leadership to be preparing … to shove down the throats of these victims across the country, a back-room deal that excludes almost all of them, is not only unacceptable, Mr. President, it is absolutely offensive," he said.

Hawley, a Republican, sponsored a bipartisan Senate bill to expand RECA that overwhelmingly passed earlier this year. But Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow a House vote.

On July 16, 1945, the world's first atomic bomb, Trinity, was detonated about 60 miles north of White Sands National Monument. The fallout from later nuclear tests at the Nevada Test Site, along with uranium mining and other work to build bombs over the following two decades and beyond, would sicken and kill thousands of people.
KNAU and Arizona News
Pressure grows on Congress to renew, expand radiation exposure benefits before the end of the year
Ryan Heinsius
In June, Congress allowed a 34-year-old federal law that compensates victims of Cold War-era radiation exposure to lapse. Now, an effort is underway to pressure lawmakers to renew and expand the program before the end of the current lame-duck session.

RECA awards compensation to those in the West known as "downwinders" suffering from cancers and other health problems caused by Cold War-era nuclear testing and uranium production. The program covered most of northern Arizona, southern Utah and Nevada before it expired in June.

But many areas of the U.S. that were heavily impacted by radiation exposure have never been covered by RECA. They include Missouri, where uranium was processed in St. Louis during the Manhattan Project, and southern Mohave County, Ariz., and Clark County, Nev. Both areas are in close proximity to the Nevada Test Site, where 928 atmospheric and underground nuclear tests were conducted between 1951 and 1992.

Advocates want Congress to expand RECA to cover residents of these areas before the end of the year.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Radiation Exposure Compensation ActMOHAVE COUNTYClark County NevadaU.S. SenateU.S. House of Representativesdownwinders
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius