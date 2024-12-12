Sierra Club report says Verde River is drying up

A report from the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter warns parts of the Upper Verde River could go dry within the next two decades if water use trends continue.

Volunteers for the nonprofit group’s Arizona Water Sentinels program have measured the groundwater-fed flow in the river since 2006. It’s steadily declined during that time, faster in recent years.

Program manager Jennifer Martin-McLeod points to groundwater depletion as the cause and adds that diminished snowpack and long-term drought hinder the river’s ability to recover.

"I think we’re at kind of a crossroads here, where if action is not taken — swift and meaningful action is not taken — this river is in jeopardy."

Martin-McLeod calls for stronger groundwater protection policies and more efficient water use by nearby cities and farms.

The Upper Verde is one of only two “wild and scenic rivers” in Arizona, a federal designation that recognizes its outstanding scenery, cultural history and wildlife habitat.