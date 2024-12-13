© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

14 alleged poachers indicted in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:36 PM MST
Depending on the time of year, elk can be spotted in Arizona's high country, notably in the ponderosa pine and piñon-juniper forests on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Arizona Game and Fish
Depending on the time of year, elk can be spotted in Arizona's high country, notably in the ponderosa pine and piñon-juniper forests on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that a grand jury has indicted 14 people for multiple crimes related to poaching wildlife.

The 30-count indictment filed in Coconino County Superior Court Thursday accuses them of conspiracy, illegal enterprise, theft and animal cruelty related to wildlife protected under state law.

The defendants include:

  • Bu Reh
  • Joseph Hee
  • Neh Reh
  • Nga Reh
  • Pray Reh
  • Ree Reh
  • Simon C. Zam
  • Tee Reh
  • Ti Reh
  • Young Bal Cangmah

The names of four additional defendants are redacted in court documents. It's not clear why.

Prosecutors say the group illegally hunted more than $200,000 worth of wild game across Yavapai, Coconino and Maricopa counties from 2018 to 2021. This included bighorn sheep, elk, pronghorn and turkey. Court documents detail claims against two defendants who allegedly killed a deer by smashing its head with a rock.

The legal action comes as officials continue to investigate the death of a federally protected Mexican Gray Wolf found near Flagstaff last month, as well as several deer killed in Coconino County over the summer.

A Mexican gray wolf at the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico in 2011.
KNAU and Arizona News
Reward offered after endangered Mexican gray wolf found dead west of Flagstaff
KNAU STAFF
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says an endangered Mexican gray wolf was found dead west of Flagstaff in November 2024.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News poachingArizona Game and FishArizona Attorney General's OfficeCoconino County Superior Courtnorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF