Sinema gives farewell speech on Senate floor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:53 PM MST
Arizona Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor on Wed, Dec. 18, 2024. She did not seek reelection in 2024 and will be replaced with Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego.
Screenshot
Arizona Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor on Wed, Dec. 18, 2024. She did not seek reelection in 2024 and will be replaced with Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema delivered a farewell speech on the senate floor on Wednesday as she prepares to step down from her seat after a single term.

The single-term independent senator, who did not seek reelection, spoke about the importance of checks and balances and defended the Senate’s legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass a measure.

“It is us—our actions, our words, our incivility and ultimately, our unwillingness to compromise—that prevent reasonable solutions from advancing,” she said during the 15-minute speech.

Sinema’s departure comes ahead of the Republicans taking control of all three branches of government next year.

Once a Democrat and member of the Green Party, she became an independent in 2022 and was a key vote in the Senate for passing the Inflation Reduction Act and other significant legislation.

But Sinema often frustrated Democrats who hoped to pass more progressive bills.

She has been criticized in recent weeks for missing more than a third of roll call votes since April according to GovTrack.

Last month, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego won the election to fill Sinema’s seat in the Senate after he defeated Republican Kari Lake.
KNAU and Arizona News Kyrsten SinemaU.S. SenateRuben Gallego
