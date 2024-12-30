Grand Canyon NP seeks input on plan to increase non-commercial rafting fees

Fees for non-commercial river trips in Grand Canyon National Park could more than triple next year.

Officials say the cost to float the Colorado River from Lees Ferry to Diamond Creek would swell from $90 per person to $310.

The same fee to float the river from Diamond Creek to Pearce Ferry would be raised to $55. There’s currently no charge for that.

Park officials say prices have remained the same for nearly 30 years, and almost all the money generated goes to managing the park’s river operations, including monitoring, restoration and search-and-rescue.

The $25 fee to enter the lottery for a private river trip would not change.

If approved, the new fee structure would go into effect in March. Public comments can be submitted through January 30 at parkplanning.nps.gov.

Park officials are also considering increasing other fees, including the costs of renting campsites on the rim and for backcountry camping.