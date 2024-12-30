© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Grand Canyon NP seeks input on plan to increase non-commercial rafting fees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:04 PM MST
Boating down the Colorado River below Havasu Creek in Grand Canyon National Park.
Mark Lellouch
/
NPS Photo
Boating down the Colorado River below Havasu Creek in Grand Canyon National Park.

Fees for non-commercial river trips in Grand Canyon National Park could more than triple next year.

Officials say the cost to float the Colorado River from Lees Ferry to Diamond Creek would swell from $90 per person to $310.

The same fee to float the river from Diamond Creek to Pearce Ferry would be raised to $55. There’s currently no charge for that.

Park officials say prices have remained the same for nearly 30 years, and almost all the money generated goes to managing the park’s river operations, including monitoring, restoration and search-and-rescue.

The $25 fee to enter the lottery for a private river trip would not change.

If approved, the new fee structure would go into effect in March. Public comments can be submitted through January 30 at parkplanning.nps.gov.

Park officials are also considering increasing other fees, including the costs of renting campsites on the rim and for backcountry camping.
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverriver raftingcampingNational Park Service
