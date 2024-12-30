© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mohave County Supervisors reverse approval for proposed power plant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 30, 2024 at 12:26 PM MST
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a 2024 meeting.
mohave.gov
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a 2024 meeting.

Corrections: A previous version of this article mischaracterized the zone change and incorrectly stated the proposed location of the initial site.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously reversed the zone change on a parcel of land in Fort Mohave previously slated for a natural gas power plant.

The proposed 15-acre Mohave Energy Park was to be located less than half a mile from the Sunrise Hills neighborhood.

Residents opposed the location, saying it would diminish local air quality, desert views and property values. Tribal representatives also spoke out against the planned power plant.

The utility companies behind the project — Mohave Electric Cooperative and the regional Arizona Electric Power Cooperative — requested the zone be changed from heavy manufacturing to residential recreation. The withdrawal was a condition of approval for a different proposed site on the eastern edge of King Street in Mohave Valley.
