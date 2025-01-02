© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

2024 was warmest year in record for many northern Arizona communities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:45 PM MST
Dave Krause

Average temperatures were well above normal for much of northern Arizona in 2024.

The National Weather Service says it was the warmest year on record for Page, Show Low and Winslow and the second warmest for Flagstaff and Prescott.

Precipitation totals were low for most tracked locations, especially western Coconino and Yavapai Counties.

However, east-central and northeastern Arizona received more rain than typical.

Flagstaff's snow totals were about 15 inches above average, while Bellemont ended the year with an additional three feet.

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon was the snowiest location in northern Arizona for 2024, with 122 inches — about three and a half less than expected.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona weatherClimate and Weatherclimate changeRecord-settingNorthern Arizona
KNAU STAFF
