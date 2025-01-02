2024 was warmest year in record for many northern Arizona communities

Average temperatures were well above normal for much of northern Arizona in 2024.

The National Weather Service says it was the warmest year on record for Page, Show Low and Winslow and the second warmest for Flagstaff and Prescott.

Precipitation totals were low for most tracked locations, especially western Coconino and Yavapai Counties.

However, east-central and northeastern Arizona received more rain than typical.

Flagstaff's snow totals were about 15 inches above average, while Bellemont ended the year with an additional three feet.

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon was the snowiest location in northern Arizona for 2024, with 122 inches — about three and a half less than expected.