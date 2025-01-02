Scientists: endangered squirrels more prevalent than anticipated

Scientists say new surveys of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel have found a higher population than anticipated.

The squirrel subspecies only live within the Pinaleño Mountains of southeastern Arizona.

State and federal officials say based on the surveys, they estimate about 233 of the species live in the area.

That's nearly double the number they expected to find.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Marit Alanen says it’s “really fantastic news.”

The squirrel subspecies was listed as endangered in 1987.

Much of the species' habitat was destroyed by the 2017 Frye Fire and the population plummeted to just 35 squirrels.