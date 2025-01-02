© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Scientists: endangered squirrels more prevalent than anticipated

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:56 PM MST
Red Squi
Arizona Game and Fish Department
The 2017 Frye Fire burned almost 50,000 acres on Mount Graham in southeastern Arizona and decimated the endangered red squirrel's habitat, making it unclear how many survived. Now, their population appears to be on the rise according to a new counting technique by wildlife managers.

Scientists say new surveys of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel have found a higher population than anticipated.

The squirrel subspecies only live within the Pinaleño Mountains of southeastern Arizona.

State and federal officials say based on the surveys, they estimate about 233 of the species live in the area.

That's nearly double the number they expected to find.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Marit Alanen says it’s “really fantastic news.”

The squirrel subspecies was listed as endangered in 1987.

Much of the species' habitat was destroyed by the 2017 Frye Fire and the population plummeted to just 35 squirrels.
KNAU and Arizona News conservationMount Graham Red SquirrelEndangered SpeciesPinaleno Mountains
KNAU STAFF
