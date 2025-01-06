Self-help guru convicted in Sedona sweat lodge deaths dies

The once-prominent self-help guru convicted in the deaths of three people during a 2009 Sedona retreat died Friday.

In a social media post, family members said James Arthur Ray had died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at 67. They did not provide a cause of death.

Ray rose to fame in the early 2000s with appearances on Oprah, The Today Show and CNN, touting his spirituality-based self-help philosophy and a concept he called "harmonic wealth."

In 2009, he hosted a five-day "Spiritual Warrior" retreat at the Angel Valley Retreat Center outside Sedona. Activities included an hours-long sweat lodge ceremony where temperatures topped 100 degrees.

AP Photo Investigators combed the Angel Valley Retreat Center near Sedona, Ariz., in 2009.

Courtroom testimony alleged Ray ignored participants' pleas for help and instead pushed them further, saying it was part of a rebirthing process that would transform their lives.

Kirby Brown, James Shore and Liz Neuman ultimately died. Eighteen others were hospitalized.

Ray was convicted of negligent homicide and served two years in prison. He re-launched his business after his release in 2013.

The family of Kirby Brown — one of the victims — created Seek Safely, a non-profit organization working to regulate the self-help industry.

In a statement, they extended their condolences to Ray's family but added his death brings little relief as he was just a minor part of the "exploitative" industry.