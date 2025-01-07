New trail connects Flagstaff's popular Buffalo Park with forested areas

The non-profit Flagstaff Biking Organization and the Coconino National Forest say a new recreational trail has connected one the city’s most popular parks with forested areas.

The realignment of the Lower Oldham Trail is part of the Arizona National Scenic Trail that extends from Utah to Mexico.

The gravel path links Buffalo Park to the Mount Elden-Dry Lake Hills trail systems north of Flagstaff, and replaced a less accessible route.

Several local businesses donated to the $91,000 project to pay for contractors, and facilitate work by volunteers and federal trails crews.

Flagstaff Biking Organization Board member Anthony Quintile says the work couldn’t have been done without the help of the community.

“Flagstaff Biking has long relied upon local business support to help us in our mission to promote bicycling as a safe and attractive means of transportation and recreation in Northern Arizona. We’re happy to live in a place where recreation generally, and bicycling specifically, is so highly valued," Quintile says.