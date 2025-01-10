© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter.

Northern Arizona firefighters deployed to California to help battle wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:53 AM MST
Several Arizona fire crews were deployed to help fight several wildfires in Southern California, including the Peeples Valley Fire from the Yarnell area Peeples Valley Fire from the Yarnell area assigned to the #EatonFire outside of Pasadena. Those resources are assigned to point protection - working to protect structures in the path of the fire. Several Arizona fire crews were deployed to help fight several wildfires in Southern California, including
Rich Jones/AZDFFM
A northern Arizona crew based in Peeples Valley assisted with structure protection on the Eaton Fire outside Pasadena, California. Several Arizona units have been dispatched to help battle the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Several Arizona fire crews are helping battle the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has sent four task forces, each consisting of 78 personnel from departments and districts throughout the state.

Battalion Chief Rich Jones is with Task Force 1, which is fighting the more than 10,500-acre Eaton Fire north of LA.

"We drove in here on the first day," Jones says. "The fire was running from structure to structure – downed powerlines, gas lines still burning. It’s a glimpse of destruction, total destruction."

Jones says diminishing winds have allowed firefighters to slow the spread ahead of heavy gusts expected in the coming days.

Crews from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, the Navajo Nation, Peeples Valley near Yarnell, Snowflake and at least two dozen other northern Arizona agencies are among the nearly 900 firefighters assigned to the Eaton Fire burning outside Pasadena.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresArizona Department of Forestry and Fire Managementnorthern arizona newsCalifornia wildfires
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF