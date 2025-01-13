© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Horton Fire: Firefighting wrapping up as containment reaches 80%

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 13, 2025 at 11:47 AM MST
Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire on Jan. 7, 2025.
Tonto National Forest/Inciweb
Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire on Jan. 7, 2025.

Work is wrapping up on the Horton Fire near Payson.

Containment on the 8,346-acre wildfire reached 80% over the weekend.

Officials say firefighters will continue suppression repair work Monday as personnel downsizes and a Type 3 team from the Tonto National Forest takes back command. They'll also focus on finding lingering hot spots to ensure nothing escapes the containment lines.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has lifted lane restrictions on State Route 260, and all nearby communities have been downgraded to "READY" after spending days on standby for a possible evacuation.

The forest closure remains in effect, and smoke will be visible in the area for several days as pockets of vegetation burn within the interior of the fire’s footprint.
