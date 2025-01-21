© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire prompts pre-evacuation for Whispering Pines Ranch area north of Bellemont

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 21, 2025 at 8:24 AM MST
Fire restrictions are in effect across northern and central Arizona as wildfire danger remains high.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
A sign indicates fire restrictions on the Coconino National Forest.

Fire officials are urging residents near the Whispering Pines Ranch area west of Bellemont Tuesday to be prepared for a possible evacuation due to a nearby wildfire.

Kaibab National Forest officials say they expect little to no additional growth on the 45-acre Prairie Fire.

An earlier update from the Ponderosa Fire Department says the fire was moving to the west at a low rate of speed.

The lower west area around Pine Access and Dust Devil roads was impacted as of 7 a.m. The railroad tracks are holding fire to the north.

Local, state and federal resources are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresBellemontnorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF