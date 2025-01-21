Wildfire prompts pre-evacuation for Whispering Pines Ranch area north of Bellemont

Fire officials are urging residents near the Whispering Pines Ranch area west of Bellemont Tuesday to be prepared for a possible evacuation due to a nearby wildfire.

Kaibab National Forest officials say they expect little to no additional growth on the 45-acre Prairie Fire.

An earlier update from the Ponderosa Fire Department says the fire was moving to the west at a low rate of speed.

The lower west area around Pine Access and Dust Devil roads was impacted as of 7 a.m. The railroad tracks are holding fire to the north.

Local, state and federal resources are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.