Confusion, uncertainty surrounds university researchers who rely on federal funds

The Trump Administration rescinded Tuesday’s order to freeze federal funding, after a tumultuous response and legal challenges. University researchers in Flagstaff who rely on federal funds say the situation sparked widespread confusion and worry. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Northern Arizona University received more than 64 million dollars in federal funds last year to support projects ranging from infectious disease research to education initiatives to wildfire prevention.

David Trilling of the Department of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences says the last few days have felt like “emotional whiplash.”

"We’re trying to stick with business as usual and continue doing our good work, but it’s hard to do that. There’s this distraction that may have a significant impact on our ability to do that work, short term and long term."

Members of other departments echoed that sense of uncertainty.

The now-rescinded funding freeze was intended to identify and potentially cancel programs that conflict with the Trump Administration’s priorities.

On Tuesday Northern Arizona University spokesperson Heidi Toth told KNAU the university is “monitoring the evolving situation.” Toth added that the U.S. Department of Education clarified that the federal freeze was not meant to affect student loans or Pell Grants.

NAU’s Office of Sponsored Projects advises researchers with federally funded projects to continue “business as usual.”